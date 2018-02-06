Worker falls to death at construction site of new Irving Oil headquarters

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — An accident has claimed a life at the construction site of the new Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John, N.B.

According to WorkSafeNB, the employee of a sub-contractor fell at the Sydney Street work site around 1:30 Monday afternoon and later died in hospital.

They say the worker's name and other details concerning the death will not be released.

WorkSafeNB issued a stop-work order to keep the scene undisturbed and investigators were still on site Tuesday.