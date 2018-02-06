Youth who ran into road after traffic stop in B.C. is seriously injured

COQUITLAM, B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog says a 17-year-old youth was badly injured when he ran into traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday night after a traffic stop in Coquitlam.

The Independent Investigations Office says the incident started when an RCMP officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding just before the Port Mann Bridge.

The agency says while the officer was completing paperwork a person inside the vehicle — thought to be the driver — got out and hopped a concrete divider before running in front of eastbound traffic.

He was listed in serious condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The Independent Investigations Office looks into serious injuries or deaths involving police in the province.