Deaths of Western Canadian couple in Saint John hotel ruled a murder-suicide
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Police say a Western Canadian couple who were found dead in a Saint John, N.B., hotel room almost a year ago were the victims of a murder-suicide.
The bodies of the 26-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were discovered in a room at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites on Major Brook Drive on Feb. 28, 2017.
At the time, Saint John police said the deaths were suspicious, but remained tight-lipped about the incident until holding a news conference Wednesday.
Sgt. Jay Henderson, head of the major crimes unit, says the pair were boyfriend and girlfriend and both died as a result of gunshot wounds.
Police say they were from Western Canada but their names won't be released out of respect for the families.
Two dogs found in the room were seized at the time and turned over to the SPCA.
