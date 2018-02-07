'Multiple' people dead in crash involving tractor trailer, police say

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial police say multiple people are dead after a crash in Shawanga Township, Ont., north of Parry Sound, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they're still working to determine the exact number of deceased, as one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers got to the scene at about 4 p.m.

They say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer on Highway 69.