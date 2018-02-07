Ottawa promises more action on implementing species at risk law

OTTAWA — Federal officials are promising to be more active in enforcing laws that protect species at risk.

The word comes after studies found the 16-year-old legislation hasn't done much to improve the status of threatened plants and animals.

It also comes as the Trudeau government moves to toughen up key pieces of environmental legislation.

Bob McLean of the Canadian Wildlife Service says Ottawa will be more active in enforcing on-the-ground protections.

That could involve deals with other governments and local landowners to compensate them for protecting habitat.

It could also mean the federal government could move in on its own with greater use of protection orders.