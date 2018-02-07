Youths arrested after hundreds of mailboxes smashed and stolen: police

RENFREW, Ont. — Provincial police say six young men have been arrested after hundreds of mailboxes in towns west of Ottawa were either smashed or stolen over the weekend.

Renfrew OPP say it happened in McNab-Braeside, Horton, Admaston and Greater Madawaska townships between Friday and Monday.

Police called the investigation "massive," and say five 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were arrested Tuesday.

They say the 17-year-olds will be dealt with through the Extra Judicial Measures Program, an alternative to dealing with such behaviour within the formal court system.

Police say charges can still be laid if the program is not completed.