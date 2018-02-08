CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts holds steady in January

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of housing starts in January held steady compared with December.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts came in at 216,210 units in January. That compared with a rate of 216,275 units in December.

The result came as the pace of urban starts increased by 0.2 per cent in January to 198,400 units.

Multiple urban starts — generally apartment buildings, townhouses and condominiums — essentially held steady at 134,685 units in January while single-detached urban starts increased by 0.6 per cent to 63,715 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17,810 units.