Dispute erupts between Quebec and Ottawa over personal cultivation of pot plants

QUEBEC — Ottawa's plan to legalize marijuana is causing a rift with Quebec over who is legally allowed to set the rules.

Quebec Government House Leader Jean-Marc Fournier said today the province will not let Ottawa dictate how cannabis is controlled and distributed on its territory.

Canada's marijuana legalization bill allows Canadians the right to grow up to four cannabis plants at home.

Quebec's legislation bans all personal marijuana cultivation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will legalize pot by the summer with each province creating its own legislative framework for how the substance is controlled on its territory.

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said Wednesday the federal rules around marijuana will take precedence over provincial law.