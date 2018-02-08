Former university groundskeeper facing third charge of sexual assault

HALIFAX — A former university groundskeeper accused of sexually assaulting two Halifax women in the past five months is now facing a third sexual assault charge.

Halifax police said Thursday 34-year-old Mathew Albert Percy of Halifax, who used to work at Saint Mary's University, has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an alleged 2014 incident.

Police say the third woman came forward with a complaint on Dec 8, 2014, alleging she had been sexually assaulted two days earlier by a man known to her while they were at a residence on Lemarchant Street in Halifax.

The police force's Sexual Assault Investigative Team looked into the case, but no charges were laid and the file was closed on Jan. 5, 2015.

However, police say the investigation was reopened by the team on Jan. 19, 2018, and the charge was laid on Wednesday.

On Dec. 19, 2017, police said Percy had been charged with sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism after a woman reported she had been assaulted on Sept. 3 by a man she knew at a residence in the Armdale area of Halifax.