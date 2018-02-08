Mountie dragged, cruiser crunched, during arrest bid in Alberta town

EDSON, Alta. — Multiple charges have been laid after an Alberta RCMP officer was dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest its driver on eight outstanding warrants.

Mounties in Edson got word about a suspicious vehicle Wednesday afternoon and followed it to a gas station where an officer tried to arrest the driver.

Police say a man at the wheel reversed and the Mountie was dragged until he freed himself when the vehicle struck another auto.

They say the driver and a female passenger were arrested after an occupied police cruiser that was blocking an intersection was intentionally rammed.

The officer who was dragged was treated at hospital for minor injuries and released.