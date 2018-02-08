Nova Scotia premier adds voice to concerns over pipeline trade dispute

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he shares the concerns expressed by Manitoba's Brian Pallister over increasing inter-provincial tensions around the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

McNeil says he believes there should be access to Canada's west and east coasts when it comes to moving energy resources.

He says any product — whether it be oil out of Alberta or hydro power from Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Quebec — should be shared with as many Canadians as possible.

He says the movement of Alberta oil to the west coast "makes sense to me" because it's about broadening the country's access to more international markets.

McNeil says it's in the best interests of the country that both Alberta and British Columbia sort out their differences over the pipeline.