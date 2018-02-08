Special avalanche warning issued for the backcountry in the Canadian Rockies

BANFF NATIONAL PARK, Alta. — A special avalanche warning has been issued for the backcountry in most mountain parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It runs from Friday until Monday, and includes Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, as well as Kananaskis Country in Alberta.

The special warning from Parks Canada and Alberta Parks targets all recreational backcountry users including skiers, boarders, snowshoers and cross-country skiers.

It comes after a heavy snowfall throughout the region yesterday and today.

Officials say avalanche conditions, which have been elevated for the past two weeks, remain very touchy with a high likelihood of large slides.

Several highways in the same area are also facing short- and long-term closures due to high avalanche danger and ongoing avalanche control.