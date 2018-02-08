Warrant issued for inmate who appears to have escaped from N.B. prison

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A warrant has been issued for a man convicted of second-degree murder after he escaped from a New Brunswick prison.

The Correctional Service of Canada says staff at the Dorchester Penitentiary noticed that inmate Steven Bugden was missing during the 10 p.m. count Wednesday.

Officials at the multi-level security federal institution say they immediately informed RCMP and issued the arrest warrant after searching the facility and surrounding area with a police dog.

They describe the 45-year-old inmate as being 5'5", about 188 pounds and having a fair complexion, blue eyes and blond hair.

He was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, but no other details were provided.