Families say Quebec's police watchdog leaves them out of deadly shooting probes
MONTREAL — Family members of people who've died following interactions with police are criticizing Quebec's independent investigations bureau for a lack of transparency.
Several families have told The Canadian Press that they've had trouble getting updates on the deaths of their loved ones from the watchdog group that probes police-involved injuries and deaths.
Earlier this week, lawyers representing the family of a Montreal man who died during a police intervention last June announced they are suing the city over his death and released a video that allegedly shows the incident.
Lawyer Alain Arsenault said that Pierre Coriolan's family decided to release the video in part because they haven't been able to get answers about how he died.
A spokesperson for the bureau says in a statement that it understands the frustration felt by families and it tries to keep them informed whenever possible.
But Martin Bonin-Charron says that many of the elements of an investigation need to be kept confidential for legal reasons.
