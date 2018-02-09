In the news today, Feb. 9

Six stories in the news for Friday, Feb. 9

———

NDP LEADER SINGH 'DISTURBED' BY STOFFER ALLEGATIONS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is "deeply disturbed" by allegations of inappropriate behaviour levied against longtime former Nova Scotia New Democrat MP Peter Stoffer. Singh's statement follows a report in the National Post that cited three women who allege Stoffer acted inappropriately toward them. Stoffer has denied the allegations.

———

PM TRUDEAU TO MAKE TRADE PITCH AT REAGAN LIBRARY

The Reagan library in California's Simi Valley will serve as the backdrop for a speech Trudeau will give today to local, state and federal legislators. Trudeau will make a plea to lawmakers to keep America's doors open to trade — a message he also delivered Thursday in San Francisco's Silicon Valley and earlier this week in Chicago.

———

WE LEARN TODAY IF JOB MARKET STILL BOOMING

Statistics Canada's release of the January jobs data today will provide an indication about whether the job market is still on fire. December's report showed the national unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent — its lowest level in more than 40 years. The economy generated 78,600 net new positions in December, including 23,700 full-time jobs.

———

FEDS WILL STEP IN IF NEEDED ON TRANS MOUNTAIN

Senior cabinet ministers, including the prime minister, say the federal government will step in if and when necessary to ensure the Trans Mountain expansion project gets built. B.C. has vowed to try and stop the project and Alberta has responded by suspending electricity talks and halting B.C. wine imports. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has called on the federal government to intervene.

———

JURY BEGINS DELIBERATIONS IN SASK. MURDER TRIAL

A Saskatchewan jury has begun deliberating the fate of a farmer charged in the shooting death of a young Indigenous man. Gerald Stanley, 56, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie in August 2016. Court heard that Boushie was shot in while sitting in an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask. Stanley's lawyer has argued that Boushie's death was a tragic accident.

———

WINTER OLYMPICS SET FOR OFFICIAL OPEN

Many of Canada's 255 athletes are preparing to take part in the opening ceremony to officially launch the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The Canadians competing in 15 winter sports have been projected by data analysts to beat Canada's previous high of 26 total medals — 14 gold, seven silver and five bronze — set in 2010. Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia Smith says Canada is fielding its strongest, most well-prepared team ever.