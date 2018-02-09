Karina Gould making history as first cabinet minister to take maternity leave
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould is about to become the first federal cabinet minister in history to take a maternity leave.
Gould is expecting her first child in early March and will go on maternity leave until at least May after the baby is born.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Treasury Board President Scott Brison will take over Gould's cabinet duties in her absence.
MPs and cabinet ministers do not pay into employment insurance and don't officially qualify for maternity leave, but can work out an arrangement with their party leadership to take time beyond the 21 days of medical leave afforded any MP.
Gould's spokeswoman says the minister will be in the House of Commons next week before returning to her home in Burlington to await the arrival of her baby.
Gould is the first-ever cabinet minister to have a baby in office, 31 years after Liberal Sheila Copps became the first woman to have a baby while a sitting MP.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations