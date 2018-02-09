National employment numbers for January from Statistics Canada, at a glance
OTTAWA — A quick look at January employment (revised numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (5.8)
Employment rate: 61.7 per cent (62.0)
Labour force participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.8)
Number unemployed: 1,153,400 (1,139,100)
Number working: 18,557,100 (18,645,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.9 per cent (10.5)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.2)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.7)