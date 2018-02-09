Newfoundland police investigate sudden death of teen amid reports of bullying

GANDER, N.L. — Police are investigating the sudden death of a 14-year-old Newfoundland girl, saying they are aware of social media allegations in the case but don't yet know what precipitated the death.

Gander RCMP say numerous investigators have been assigned to look into the circumstances of the tragedy and will be conducting interviews and inquiries in the northeastern part of the island.

Sgt. Chris Dawe says police are aware of recent social media posts and encourage anyone with information related to this case to contact them.

Social media posts on Facebook suggest the girl was the victim of bullying by another teen shortly before her death.

Dawe says the increasing use of technology and social media is a trend that law enforcement is paying close attention to, and that investigations of this sort become "far reaching endeavours."

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating the teen's death, which occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 6.