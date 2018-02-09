Ontario sheds 59K part-time jobs in Jan. as new $14 minimum wage begins
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario shed 59,300 part-time jobs in January as the province implemented a $2.40 cent minimum wage hike at the start of the month.
Statistics Canada says the province shed 50,800 jobs total from December 2017, gaining 8,500 full-time positions but losing 59,300 part-time gigs.
That's 46,100 fewer people in part-time posts in January 2018 than the same time the previous year — a 3.4 per cent drop.
The province hiked minimum wage by some 20 per cent to $14 per hour at the beginning of the year, a move some economists said could result in mass job losses as employers look to reduce costs.
The Conference Board of Canada's chief economist Craig Alexander said in a note that while some may speculate the provincial employment drop could be related to the new minimum wage, there is a lot of volatility in job numbers and time will tell to what extent the two are correlated.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax