Quebec court says no new trial for Sri Lankan man freed after unreasonable delay

MONTREAL — Quebec's Court of Appeal is dismissing the Crown's request for a new trial in the case of a Sri Lankan man accused of murdering his wife.

In a 4-1 decision, the appellate court decided today the appeal is moot because Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham has already been deported from Canada to his native Sri Lanka.

Thanabalasingham was accused of murdering his wife in 2012 but the charges were stayed in April after the length of his legal proceedings was deemed to have violated a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that set time limits for cases going to trial.

He was the first murder suspect in Quebec to be set free and was deported in July 2017.

The appeal court ruled that the Crown's desire for a new trial is not likely given the accused is no longer in Canada.