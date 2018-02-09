Searchers seek Toronto firefighter missing in New York state
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Police in Lake Placid, New York and forest rangers continue searching Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks for a 49-year-old Toronto firefighter who was last seen by his skiing party on Wednesday afternoon.
State Police Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman says the unidentified skier went missing about the same time as a strong snowstorm was making visibility poor.
More than a metre of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours.
Frank Ramagnano, a spokesman for the Toronto Professional Firefighters Association, says the missing man is part of a group of off-duty and retired firefighters, friends and family making an annual ski trip.
Ramagnano told Toronto's CITY-TV the group realized he was missing after the ski hills closed after 4 p.m. The group said his belongings were in the ski lodge and his vehicle still in the parking lot.
