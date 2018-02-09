Teens facing child porn charges after 14-year-old secretly recorded: police
ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police near London, Ont., say a 15-year-old and 18-year-old are facing child pornography charges after a 14-year-old girl was secretly recorded performing a sexual act.
St. Thomas police say the two male suspects were arrested Thursday and charged with production of child pornography.
Police say the 15-year-old is additionally charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
Officers say both of the accused were released with conditions.
The pair will appear in court at a later date.
