Woman dies trying to stop thief from stealing truck in London, Ont., police say
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say a 32-year-old woman was killed after she tried to stop a thief from taking off with a pickup truck.
Investigators say officers responded to a call Thursday night that a grey 1999 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from the driveway of a residence.
Police say a woman was struck by the vehicle while trying to prevent the theft and died later in hospital.
The victim's identity is not being released until next of kin are notified.
Police say they are still looking for the driver and say the stolen truck was found abandoned Friday morning.
