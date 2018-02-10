Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after Burlington fire
A
A
Share via Email
BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police in Burlington, Ont., say a 93-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was rescued from a house fire.
Halton police say the fire happened just before 10 a.m. on Saturday in a townhouse complex.
They say two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two officers have gone to hospital as a precaution against smoke inhalation.
Police say the fire is believed to have started in a second floor bedroom, but the cause is still unknown.
Multiple linked homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by tractor trailer in Halifax
-
'Absolutely perverse' - Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death
-
‘I should be a smart guy... I wasn’t': How the CRA tax scam keeps duping us