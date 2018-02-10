Protest held in support of 18-year-old shot in the head at Quebec courthouse

MANIWAKI, Que. — Friends and loved ones of an 18-year-old who was seriously injured in an altercation with a special contable held a protest on Saturday in front of the Quebec courthouse where the young man was shot.

The raucous participants cheered and waved signs reading Justice for Steven as they held a small demonstration and march in Maniwaki, about 130 km north of Ottawa.

Steven Bertrand was shot in the head on Jan. 31 after struggling with a special constable.

Quebec's police watchdog said in a news release that the young man allegedly grabbed the constable's baton and inflicted a blow before the constable pulled a service weapon and fired it.

Bertrand's mother, Julie, said at the protest that her son is still in hospital, but is awake and happy to know people are supporting him.

"He's happy, we told him (that) all his friends and all the population is behind him," she said, adding her son doesn't remember much about what happened.

She said she's still struggling to process both the incident and the criticism she and her son have faced in the aftermath.

She asked the public to stop judging victims, "because our hearts are broken."