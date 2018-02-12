Accused Edmonton attacker to enter plea at next court date in March

EDMONTON — A man accused of attempted murder in a knife attack on a police officer will enter a plea at his next court date.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was in provincial court to face 11 charges related to a Sept. 30 attack on a police officer outside a football game in Edmonton.

Some of the charges also stem from a speeding cube van that hit and injured four pedestrians in downtown Edmonton hours after the police officer was attacked.

Court heard an assessment on whether Sharif could be found criminally responsible was still not complete.

Chief Crown prosecutor Shelley Bykewich told court the case should move forward, but defence lawyer Karanpal Aujla said he needed all the information before entering a plea.

The case has been put over to March 14 after Judge Donna Rae Valgardson agreed that it would be beneficial to have the assessment in hand.