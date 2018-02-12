Boushie case looms over Quebec Indigenous inquiry as Montreal hearings begin

MONTREAL — An inquiry that has been examining the relations between Indigenous Quebecers and the public service has begun two weeks of hearings in Montreal.

Sedalia Fazio, a Mohawk elder who presided over the opening prayer, says the timing of the hearings is difficult given the verdict in the Colton Boushie case in Saskatchewan.

A jury deliberated 13 hours before finding a white farmer, Gerald Stanley, not guilty last Friday of second-degree murder in Boushie's slaying.

Fazio says the feeling of injustice in the 2016 death of Boushie, a resident of the Red Pheasant First Nation, brought back memories of her own son's experience at the hands of law enforcement.

She alleges her son was beaten by Montreal police in a shoplifting incident just after the Oka Crisis in 1990 when he was 13 years old and that nothing was done.

Last week, the province announced the commission, chaired by retired Quebec Superior Court justice Jacques Viens, will see its mandate extended by 10 months.

A final report is now due to the provincial government in September 2019.