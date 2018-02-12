Metro Cities: What's left when the Olympics leave town
As Pyeongchang enjoys its moment in the sun, we look at the legacy the Games have left on host cities of the past.
A park for London: This bouncy castle replica of Stonehenge by artist Jeremy Deller was installed in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to kick off its new life as a 560-acre park. The site of the 2012 Games now features athletic facilities, trails, cafes and planned housing and office space in downtown London.
Rapid transit for Vancouver: Though not officially part of the west coast city's bid for the 2010 Winter Games, the $1.9 billion Canada Line is viewed by many as a legacy of the games. The rail link, which includes a stop in the former Olympic Village, connects to Vancouver's existing SkyTrain system and offers a city to airport link.
Financial ruin for Athens: Greece "welcomed home" the Olympic Games in 2004, but a few years after shelling out an estimated 7 billion euros the country went into a financial meltdown. Brand new venues have lain abandoned ever since, with some blaming the Games for worsening the collapse.
A suburb for Sydney: The former Athletes' Village for the 2000 Summer Games was home to 1,700 people in 2016. But plans are underway to expand that population by 2030, with the goal of adding 10,000 new homes.
Another round for Beijing: After hosting the 2008 Summer Games, the Chinese city has signed up to take on the Winter Games in 2022. Though some venues, and mascots, lay abandoned in the city, the Bird's Nest stadium by dissident artist Ai Weiwei will be back in action for opening and closing ceremonies.
