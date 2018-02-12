Montreal's more than 300 school bus drivers reject tentative agreement

Montreal's school bus drivers have rejected a tentative contract agreement reached between their union and Autobus Transco.

The agreement was hammered out on Jan. 31 following a two-day strike by more than 300 drivers.

The drivers, who returned to work the next day, have now voted to reject the tentative deal by a vote of 83 per cent.

The Transco-CSN union says the agreement failed to address drivers' wage concerns.

The brief strike last month affected roughly 15,000 elementary and high school students from the four major public school boards in Montreal as well as kids attending one private school.

The drivers had earlier voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike to back their contract demands.