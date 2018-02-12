Ontario woman ticketed for driving with a parrot on her shoulder, OPP say

PERTH, Ont. — A driver in eastern Ontario was charged with a fairly unusual traffic violation last week — travelling with a large, unrestrained parrot in her car.

Provincial police in Perth, Ont., about 85 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, were contacted Thursday after a woman was spotted driving with a large parrot on her shoulder.

The woman was stopped and charged under a section of Ontario's Highway Traffic Act that forbids crowding the driver's seat.

Police say a charge of that kind comes with a minimum fine of $110.

Officers say crowding the driver's seat is not a charge they lay often.

But they say that this is a reminder that driving with any unrestrained animals in a car can be a distraction that may lead to dangerous driving.

"We see these things happen with small dogs, sometimes cats, that are on people's laps as they're driving," said Const. Laura Lee Brown, spokeswoman for the OPP Perth division.