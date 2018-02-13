Cash-strapped Newfoundland and Labrador wants talks on 2005 Atlantic Accord

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's premier wants to meet with Justin Trudeau to discuss how much the province has earned from offshore oil developments.

Dwight Ball says he has written to the prime minister asking for talks on the 2005 Atlantic Accord, which must be reviewed before April 2019.

The review will assess the extent to which the province has reaped majority benefit from its offshore resources and lasting economic gains.

It will also look at equalization requirements and fiscal gaps between Newfoundland and Labrador and other provinces.

Ball told an oil and gas industry conference today the time is now for these talks as his Liberal government faces mounting debt.