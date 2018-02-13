Firefighter injured, mobile homes destroyed, in Alberta trailer park fire

PENHOLD, Alta. — A fire in a central Alberta trailer park has destroyed two mobile homes and left a firefighter in hospital.

The blaze in Penhold broke out around 4:00 p.m. Monday and drew members of the local volunteer fire department as well as crews from Innisfail.

There are no reports of any residents being hurt, but a firefighter had to be taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A number of surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution before the fire was brought under control Monday evening.

Evacuees were sent to the local recreation centre to stay warm.