Son of Alberta MP to seek UCP nomination in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake
RED DEER, Alta. — The son of a central Alberta member of Parliament is entering the race for the United Conservative Party nomination in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake constituency.
Devin Dreeshen says he hopes to run for the party when a byelection is called to replace Don MacIntyre, who resigned earlier this month after he was arrested on sex charges.
Dreeshen is the son of Earl Dreeshen, the Tory MP for Red Deer Mountain View.
The younger Dreeshen, who farms near Pine Lake, says he wants to run because he has deep roots in the area and NDP government policies are hurting rural communities.
Penhold town councillor Mike Walsh has also announced his intention to run for the United Conservative nomination.
Dates for the nomination meeting and the byelection have not yet been announced. (RD News Now)
