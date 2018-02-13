White House downplays Trump 'reciprocal tax' threat: No formal plan in the works

WASHINGTON — The White House is downplaying a threat from President Donald Trump to impose a new import tax, following hard-to-follow comments that had some trade-watchers befuddled about what he might be planning.

''There is nothing formal in the works right now,'' a senior administration official said Tuesday.

''He was simply reiterating the same sentiments he’s been saying about reciprocal trade for years.''

The president confused many trade analysts Monday with remarks about a new tax.

Trump said there would be details in the coming days about something he called a ''reciprocal tax'' on imports — and he complained about the trade practices of Canada, China and other countries in making the threat.

The comments were confusing for several reasons: Congress sets taxes, not the president; Congress rejected the idea of an import tax in its recent fiscal reform; the president's newly released budget proposal doesn't even mention the idea.