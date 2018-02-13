Woman charged after police stop vehicle going more than 160 km/h on highway

CHATHAM-KENT, Ont. — A woman in southern Ontario has been charged with stunt driving after police stopped a vehicle going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit.

Police in Chatham-Kent say they saw a vehicle travelling more than 160 km/h heading westbound on Highway 401, where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

Officers charged the woman under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act.

Police say her driving license was automatically suspended for seven days and her vehicle impounded for the same period of time.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.