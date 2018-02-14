New Quebec program targeting youth aims to stem runaways, teen sexual exploitation

MONTREAL — A Quebec organization that helps parents to find their missing child is launching a program to warn youth about the pitfalls of running away from home and falling victim to sexual exploitation.

The Missing Children's Network says SHINE is a provincewide program with workshops targeting children between 10 and 13 years old.

The non-profit says seminars will broach topics like consent, the right to say no and teaching kids to identify and denounce inappropriate behaviour.

As a goal, the organization says it aims to give 40,000 kids the necessary tools right across the province.

The network also announced Quebec actress Ludivine Reding, who stars in the television series "Fugueuse" (Runaway), as its youth ambassador.