Quebec politician proposes during legislature session on Valentine's Day

QUEBEC — A Quebec politician caused a Valentine's Day stir when he proposed to his partner during a session of the provincial legislature this morning.

Eric Lefebvre popped the question to Genevieve Laliberte at the end of a speech in which he paid tribute to the spouses of Quebec legislature members.

Lefebvre warned the deputy Speaker he was about to break protocol before pulling out a ring and asking Laliberte, who was present in the audience, to marry him.

She accepted and he later slid a ring on her finger in the presence of television cameras.

It is the first time in recent memory that a politician has proposed during a session of the province's legislature.