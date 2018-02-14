Indigenous media website hacked after opinion article on Colten Boushie trial posted

An Indigenous current affairs website that published a story that is critical of the verdict in the trial of Gerald Stanley says it has been hacked.

Media Indigena has been offline for three days, since Feb 10 — the day after Stanley, a white farmer in Saskatchewan, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old Red Pheasant First Nation resident.

“It’s not clear what the motive or source of the hack is, because these things are hard to trace,” said Rick Harp, founder and president of INDIGENA Creative Group. “It could be an individual or a bot some individual designed to indiscriminately go down and find sites to bring down.”

“It is a coincidence but you have to wonder at the timing,” said Harp.

Harp told the Star on Tuesday, “a version of the site” will be back up later in the day, thanks to a friend who is helping fix it on a volunteer basis.

But why it went down “will remain a mystery.”

‘I’ve had the site up since 2010. Nothing like this has ever happened,” said Harp. “It makes you wonder.”

In a Feb 12 article, Media Indigena said the site may have been hacked “shortly after” publishing Indigenous commentator, Robert Jago’s commentary entitled “An all-white jury runs from justice in the trial of Gerald Stanley.”

Jago’s article was posted on Media Indigena the day before, in the wake of nation-wide protests against Stanley’s acquittal.

In it, he strongly critiques the all-white jury’s decision to find Stanley not guilty, saying that the jurors “were raised to see [Indigenous peoples] as scary animals.”

“Gerald Stanley had a family, and one that looked like those of the all-white jury,” wrote Jago. “Colten Boushie didn’t have a family. Indians don’t have “families.” They have braves and squaws, chiefs and papooses, bitches and thugs -- but not a mother and father like the Stanleys are.”

“To find Gerald Stanley guilty, would be to find him responsible for his actions — actions which resulted in the death of Colten Boushie, an Indian. But we don’t do that in this country,” he continued. “White Canada is not responsible for what happened to Indians.”

By Sunday morning, the website appeared to go offline. It was later republished by National Observer.

Jago said that there was “an enormous amount of people hating” on the article online. He measured that in a four hour period, he directly received 20 to 30 hateful messages, and there were many more on sites that republished it. His Twitter account was flagged by some as “sensitive material.”

In a series of tweets, on Tuesday, Jago blamed “racist hackers.”

“I wrote an article on crime against Native people...some people didn’t like it for racial reasons...it was hacked and the site it was featured on was destroyed,” he wrote.

“You can only look at the circumstances and the circumstances tell a strong story,” said Jago to the Star on Tuesday. “[The story] was getting a lot of hate, a lot of messages…You have to look at all the hate around the case and at the balance of probability it was more than likely targeted than not.”

“I do want people to see the amount of vitriol and hate that’s been directed at Native people around [the Gerald Stanley trial]…how hateful and unlawful and out of control these comments are,” Jago said.