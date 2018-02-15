Alberta United Conservative politician's sexual assault case put over

RED DEER, Alta. — The sexual assault case against a former politician with Alberta's Opposition United Conservatives has been put over to March 22.

Don MacIntyre, who until recently represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, did not appear in Red Deer provincial court today.

He was instead represented by an agent acting on behalf of MacIntyre's defence lawyer Ian McKay of Calgary.

MacIntyre resigned suddenly on Feb. 2 after being charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a minor.

A publication ban was initially placed on his name, but was lifted last week following a challenge by several media outlets.

MacIntyre, who is 62, is out on bail with several conditions that include having no contact with the complainant or anyone under 16 unless a guardian is present.

He cannot work or volunteer in roles that involve contact with children under the age of 16 and is not to go within 100 metres of a playground, swimming pool, daycare or school ground.

MacIntyre is also prohibited from possessing weapons while off the property where he is residing.

MacIntyre was a first-term legislature member elected for the Wildrose party in 2015. The Wildrose merged last summer with the Progressive Conservatives to form the new United Conservative Party led by former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney.

MacIntyre was the party's critic for electricity and renewables.