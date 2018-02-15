Analyst says shippers switching to CP Rail as CN Rail service deteriorates

MONTREAL — A financial analyst for RBC Dominion Securities says service on Canadian National Railway Co. has deteriorated to the point that clients are switching their cargoes to rival Canadian Pacific Railway.

In a report released Thursday, Walter Spracklin says recent complaints about CN service by the CEO of energy services firm Halliburton, along with recent service disruptions on CN lines in areas such as the Port of Prince Rupert, have raised questions among CN investors and caused "irreparable damage" to shipper relationships.

He says weekly performance numbers show CN's train speeds are down 17 per cent year-over-year compared with nine per cent for the railway group, and "dwell" — the time spent stopped at a terminal — is up a "staggering" 43 per cent compared to the group's nine per cent.

Spracklin says management explanations that the low numbers are a result of too much volume coming on too quickly, aggravated by winter weather and derailments, are reasonable, but wonders when the disruptions will end, and why CN wasn't ready for them.

Analyst Daniel Sherman of Edward Jones says in a report issued after the railway posted disappointing 2017 results that CN Rail appears to have expanded volume on its network beyond its current capacity.

A CN spokesman said the company was working on a response to the criticism.