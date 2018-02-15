Corus Radio suspends airplay of Hedley in wake of sexual misconduct allegations
TORONTO — Corus Radio has suspended all airplay of Hedley songs across its 39 music stations as the Canadian rockers face allegations of sexual misconduct.
A spokeswoman said the move is temporary and the company will "continue to closely monitor the situation."
Several other organizations are also distancing themselves from Hedley in the wake of a flurry of claims from anonymous Twitter users who alleged inappropriate encounters with the band.
The pop-rockers — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — issued a statement calling the allegations "unsubstantiated."
The Junos dropped the Vancouver group from the upcoming televised awards bash in what was called a joint decision with the band.
Edmonton-based radio station Hot 107 tweeted that it won't play any Hedley music until further notice.
B.C.-based Kiss Radio also tweeted that it has dropped Hedley songs from its playlist.
The philanthropic organization WE, which has had a long relationship with the band, says it has "no plans to work with Hedley in the future."
And Air Miles says it has cancelled a contest in which its collectors could have won a VIP experience at a Hedley concert. Air Miles says "winners will be offered a substitute prize."
