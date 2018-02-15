Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to impaired driving

QUEBEC — Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to impaired driving, refusal to obey an order and obstruction of justice.

Boisclair entered the pleas in a Quebec City courtroom this morning.

The 51-year-old was arrested last November after his car struck a lamppost.

He has also had his driver's licence suspended for a year.

Boisclair was granted an absolute discharge, which will allow him to continue travelling back and forth to the United States.