Feds ask what is a nation in mulling new relationship with Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA — The Indigenous relations minister is shedding more light on the federal government's pledge to overhaul its relationship with Indigenous Peoples, which includes rethinking what constitutes a nation.

Carolyn Bennett is talking with Indigenous leaders from Quebec and Labrador the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to develop a new framework for recognizing and implementing Indigenous rights.

She says Indigenous groups should not have to surrender their rights in exchange for land or money, which has long been part of the treaty negotiation process.

Bennett describes the process as flawed in the way it pits the government against Indigenous groups for lengthy, costly battles in the court system.

The minister will travel to Atlantic Canada to canvass First Nations groups for their input on the proposed framework, which is expected to be unveiled later this year.