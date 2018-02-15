Food industry concerned by possible delays in Ottawa ratifying new TPP
OTTAWA — Canadian food producers are concerned that the federal government may be dragging its heels on ratifying the newly rebooted Trans-Pacific Partnership, saying that could hurt their ability to penetrate new markets.
Their concern stems from testimony today by International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who says he doesn't see Parliament ratifying the 11-country Pacific Rim trade pact before this fall.
Champagne says Canada intends to formally sign the new TPP deal next month, but its formal ratification — which would put it into force — likely won't take place until this fall.
The heads of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance and the Canadian Cattlemen's Association said that would place domestic food producers at a competitive disadvantage.
That's because only six of the 11 TPP countries have to ratify the deal for it to come into force.
Champagne says he was being realistic because there's a full slate of business before the House of Commons and Senate.
