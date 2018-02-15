In the news today, Feb. 15

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Feb. 15

———

ONTARIO PC CANDIDATES SET FOR DEBATE

The four people hoping to lead Ontario's PConservative party will square off in an hour-long debate today in Toronto. Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen are competing to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned last month following allegations of sexual assault. The candidates will face off again on Feb. 28 in Ottawa.

———

LIBERALS TAKE B.C. BYELECTION

Liberal Ben Stewart easily won a byelection Wednesday in B.C.'s Kelowna West riding with just under 57 per cent of the vote. The rising became vacant when former premier Christy Clark resigned after the party's fall from power. Stewart had won the riding in 2013, but bowed out to allow Clark to run for a seat.

———

EX-SEARS WORKERS IN COURT IN PENSION CASE

Former Sears Canada workers hope they can recoup a $270-million pension fund shortfall with a motion they will file in court later today. The workers are asking for a litigation trustee to be appointed to examine about $3 billion in payments made to shareholders since 2005. The bulk of that $3 million went to a U.S. hedge fund and its CEO while Sears was struggling for survival.

———

HENEIN: #METOO 'A NECESSARY SOCIAL AWAKENING'

Criminal lawyer Marie Henein has thrown her support behind the #MeToo movement, calling it a "necessary social awakening," but warning that it "needs to stop being salacious." Henein, who represented former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi, told a Toronto audience Wednesday evening that she feels the #MeToo movement is "a social gut check."

———

HALIFAX COURT TO HEAR BID TO PAUSE DEPORTATION

A Federal Court in Halifax is scheduled to hear a request today to temporarily stop the deportation of A former Somali child refugee. Abdoul Abdi, who never got Canadian citizenship as a foster child in Nova Scotia, was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after serving five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault. Abdi's lawyer says federal officials had turned down the 24-year-old's request to press pause on a deportation hearing while he pursues a constitutional challenge.

———

ANOTHER BRONZE FOR CANADA IN PYEONGCHANG

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford captured a bronze medal in pairs figure skating last night at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The two-time world champions are competing in their final season. Also on the ice, the women's hockey team beat the rival Americans 2-1 in a tough preliminary round game to improve to 3-0. Canada has 11 medals so far — 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release employment insurance figures for December.

— The Big City Mayors' Caucus meets with various cabinet minister in Ottawa to discuss the upcoming federal budget.

— The New Democratic Party convention continues in Ottawa.

— International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will update a Commons committee on trade negotiations.

— Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen appears at Commons committee to discuss the 2018 Immigration Levels Plan.

— Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair will appear in court on charges related to alleged impaired driving.

— The Fraser Institute will release a study on Alberta government finances.

— Court appearance in Leduc, Alta., for a man and two women charged with a naked kidnapping and crash.

— Members of the United Nurses of Alberta to vote on a tentative deal.