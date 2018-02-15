NewsAlert: 3,300 Shaw employees accept buyouts, one-quarter of workforce
Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package — far above the company's original estimate. That represents about one-quarter of the company's workforce.
