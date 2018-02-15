Report to be released into death of man in wheelchair killed on train tracks
MONCTON, N.B. — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its report today on the death of a man in a wheelchair who was killed when he got stuck on a New Brunswick rail crossing and was struck by a CN train.
A statement of claim filed in New Brunswick court last month says Steven Harel was crossing the railway tracks in Moncton in an electric wheelchair when he was fatally struck by a train in July 2016.
His family is suing CN Rail, claiming damages in his death and alleging his electric wheelchair became stuck.
Court documents claim Harel was using the wheelchair in a safe and prudent manner when it became immobilized at the crossing before he was fatally struck.
Court documents also allege the city and the railway company were both aware that the track was a source of accidents for wheelchair users, and failed to take corrective measures.
CN Rail spokesman Jonathan Abecassis called Harel's death a "terrible tragedy," but declined to comment further.
