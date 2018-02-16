B.C. to pay for and build new Pattullo Bridge in Metro Vancouver

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A bridge that serves as a major commuter crossing in Metro Vancouver is being replaced.

Replacing the Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster will cost $1.37 billion and will be funded solely by the British Columbia government.

Premier John Horgan says the bridge is well past its best before date.

The original bridge opened in 1937 and was expected to have a lifespan of 50 years.

The new four-lane bridge can be expanded to six lanes with construction expected to start next year.