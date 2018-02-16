December's manufacturing sales slip from November's record high: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country's manufacturing sales in December were $55.5 billion, down 0.3 per cent from the record high level set in the previous month.

The petroleum and coal product industry had the biggest month-over-month decline, dropping 4.1 per cent to $5.7 billion December, after five consecutive increases.

Food industry sales dropped 2.6 per cent to $8.5 billion after the strongest November in years.

Statistics Canada says the food industry's decline in December was most pronounced in the meat product industry and the dairy product industry.

Overall, manufacturing sales were down in 11 of 21 industries in December. Volumes edged down 0.1 per cent after adjusting for price changes.