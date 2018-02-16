In the news today, Feb. 16

Five stories in the news for Friday, Feb. 16

PM TRUDEAU LATEST TRIP TAKES HIM TO INDIA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves today for a week-long visit to India that is expected to focus primarily on cultural and economic ties between the nations. He'll meet with a number of Indian CEOs and business leaders, and visit some of India's biggest tourist sites including the famed Taj Mahal in Agra. Trudeau will not meet with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has publicly accused members of the Liberal cabinet of being connected to the Sikh separatist movement.

NDP URGED TO CONSIDER LEAP MANIFESTO

New Democrats were urged to consider the controversial Leap Manifesto at an event in Ottawa last night on the eve of the party's biennial convention. The treatise calls for dramatic changes in the economy and has caused deep rifts within the NDP. One key plank of the manifesto is opposition to any new non-renewable energy infrastructure, including pipelines, which is anathema to the NDP government in Alberta and its efforts to build the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

LEGAL POT WON'T HIT SHELVES BEFORE AUGUST

Canadians will have to wait until at least early August — and maybe as late as early September — to legally purchase recreational marijuana. Senators have struck a deal to hold a final vote by June 7 on legislation to launch the legal cannabis regime. Assuming the bill is passed by the Senate by that date, royal assent would follow almost immediately. But it would take another two or three months before legal weed was actually available for purchase.

MARC GARNEAU VOWS LASER CRACKDOWN

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has told his officials to explore "all possible options" to crack down on the dangerous practice of aiming laser pointers at aircraft. A federal official says that could include banning certain types of lasers outright. The number of laser incidents has actually dropped by 25 per cent since Garneau initiated a public education campaign two years ago, but he says even one incident is too many.

MIXED DAY FOR CANADA IN PYEONGCHANG

Canada's Rachel Homan is still searching for her first curling win at the Winter Olympics. The Ottawa skip fell to a surprising 0-3 with an extra-end 9-8 loss to Denmark today. Canada is the only winless rink in the women's draw. Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, meanwhile, stumbled in the men's short program, leaving him sixth ahead of Saturday's free skate. Canada is holding at 13 medals — 4 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release monthly manufacturing data for December.

— Defence Minister Sajjan is in Munich to attend the annual Munich Security Conference.